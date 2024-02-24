Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Iran Military Kills Senior Jaish al-Adl Terror Group's Commander Ismail Shahbakhsh Inside Pakistan

The attack by Iranian forces on the Pakistani soil comes just a month after the two countries conducted airstrikes on each other’s territories.

Digital Desk
Pak Iran
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In yet another escalation between Iran and Pakistan’s fractured bilateral ties, Iran’s military waged an armed clash inside the Pakistani territory and killed senior Jaish al-Adl terror group's commander Ismail Shahbakhsh. The faction's headquarter is located in Baluchistan, the southwestern Pakistani province. In the Iranian attack, some of the terror commander’s companions were also killed, according to Iran's state-run media.  

The attack by Iranian forces on the Pakistani soil comes just a month after the two countries conducted airstrikes on each other’s territories. The Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan was formed in 2012 and has been designated as ‘terrorrist’ organization in Islamic Republic. The Pakistani Jaish al-Adl has has been involved in numerous attacks on Iranian security forces.

Advertisement

Jaish al-Adl killed IRGC Colonel, two guards

In January, the Pakistan based terror group shot at and killed a senior officer of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and his two guards. The slain Iranian officer was identified as Colonel Hossein Ali Javidanfar of the IRGC's Salman Corps. He was returning from administrative work from Khash and Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, when he was attacked by unknown assailants. Colonel Javidanfar was “IRGC's cultural affairs expert who was on an administrative mission to Saravan city when he was killed along with his two guards by armed assailant,” state-run Iranian news agency IRNA said. The responsibility of attack was later claimed by Jaish al-Adl.

Advertisement

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, clarified that Iran has been conducting attacks in Pakistan that were targeted at terrorist group, not any Pakistani civilian. "There is a Daesh group, the so-called Jaish ul-Adl, which is an Iranian terrorist group. And they are somehow there, they have taken shelter in some parts of the Sistan-Balochistan province of Pakistan," said Amir-Abdollahian.

Pakistan claimed that two children were killed and three others were injured in Iranian attack on two bases of Jaish ul-Adl in Balochistan. "We do respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan, but we don't allow our national security to be compromised,” Amir-Abdollahian asserted in response to Pakistan’s objection.

Advertisement


 

Islamabad slammed the strikes on its territory as “unprovoked violation.”

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

8 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

9 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

9 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

10 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

13 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

14 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

16 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

17 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

19 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

19 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Advertisement Against BJP’: Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Karnataka Court

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. US Sec Of State Blinken Talks About Navalny’s 'Heroic' Life

    Videos26 minutes ago

  3. AAP, Congress Likely To Announce Seat-Sharing in Different States Today

    Lok Sabha Elections31 minutes ago

  4. DRDO Showcases Indigenously Developed MGS At MSME Defence Expo 2024

    Videos32 minutes ago

  5. Pushpa 2 Interval Sequence To Be A Scene Stealer - Read Details

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo