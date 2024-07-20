sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:51 IST, July 20th 2024

Malaysia honors new king in coronation ceremony marked by pomp and cannon fire

Traditional pomp and cannon fire on Saturday marked the coronation of Malaysia's billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who pledged to govern fairly during the five-year term he will serve under a unique rotating monarchy system.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Malaysia’s billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar
Malaysia’s billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:51 IST, July 20th 2024