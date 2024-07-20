Published 18:51 IST, July 20th 2024
Malaysia honors new king in coronation ceremony marked by pomp and cannon fire
Traditional pomp and cannon fire on Saturday marked the coronation of Malaysia's billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who pledged to govern fairly during the five-year term he will serve under a unique rotating monarchy system.
Malaysia’s billionaire King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar | Image: AP
