Assassination Attempt On Vladimir Putin? Ukrainian Drone Targets President's Helicopter, Claims Russian Commander

Moscow: In a shocking revelation that has sent ripples across the globe, a Russian military commander has alleged that Ukrainian forces attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on May 20. According to Yury Dashkin, commander of an air defence division, Putin's helicopter was at the epicentre of the attack, which was thwarted by Russia's air defence systems.

As per reports, the incident occurred during Putin's visit to the Kursk Oblast region, his first since March, where Russian forces claimed to have repelled Ukrainian incursions. Dashkin revealed that the air defence forces were simultaneously engaged in a battle against drones while ensuring airspace security for the president's helicopter flight. "The helicopter was effectively at the epicentre of the response to the massive drone attack," Dashkin stated, as per a local media report.

While Ukraine has yet to respond to these claims, the incident raises serious questions about the country's drone capabilities and Russia's airspace security.

Notably, the incident is the first time Ukraine has been accused of targeting Russian leaders. In May 2023, Russia accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt after two drones were shot down over the Kremlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly denied the allegations, stating, "We didn't attack Putin."

Meanwhile, the alleged assassination attempt came up amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides engaging in intense military operations. Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian cities, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the attack, calling on the United States to speak out against Russia's aggression. "The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, adding that every such “terrorist” Russian strike is reason enough for new sanctions against Russia.

Interestingly, this is not the first time allegations of assassination attempts on Putin have surfaced. In January 2025, former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson claimed that the Biden administration had attempted to assassinate Putin, although he provided no evidence to support his claim. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded, saying that Putin is well-protected from potential threats.