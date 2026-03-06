'Assaulted By Trump as Minor': Woman's Big Charge In Newly Released Epstein Files

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday released additional FBI documents related to its investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including previously withheld summaries of interviews with a woman who alleged that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1980s after being introduced to him by Epstein.

The documents, which detail multiple FBI interviews conducted in 2019, had not been included in earlier congressionally mandated releases of Epstein-related files. The department stated that they were mistakenly classified as "duplicative" during prior reviews and were only recently identified as distinct records following further examination.

In the newly released materials, the woman, who was between 13 and 15 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, described being taken by Epstein to a location in either New York or New Jersey, where she was introduced to Trump. She claimed that Trump attempted to force her to perform oral sex, during which she bit him in resistance. The woman also alleged separate assaults by Epstein and reported receiving threatening phone calls over the years from individuals she believed were connected to Epstein, urging her to remain silent.

The allegations remain unverified and uncorroborated, consistent with prior Justice Department statements noting that some Epstein-related filings contain "untrue and sensationalist claims" against President Trump, particularly those submitted around the 2020 election period. Trump has repeatedly and consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or these accusations.

Advertisement

The release comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files. Democrats, who have accused the Trump administration of withholding potentially damaging information, are actively investigating the matter. On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify regarding the department's management and disclosure of the records. The bipartisan-backed motion (24-19) highlighted concerns over transparency in the Epstein case.

This latest disclosure adds to the ongoing public release of millions of pages from Epstein-related investigations, though officials have emphasized that many claims in the files lack substantiation and stem from unproven allegations.

Advertisement