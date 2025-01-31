sb.scorecardresearch

  • AstraZeneca Scraps Plan To Expand Vaccine Plant In UK In Blow To Government

Published 23:17 IST, January 31st 2025

AstraZeneca Scraps Plan To Expand Vaccine Plant In UK In Blow To Government

In a blow to Treasury chief Rachel Reeves at the end of a week when she trumpeted the government's plans to bolster British economic growth and make the country more attractive to international investors, AstraZeneca said it will no longer expand its facility in Speke, near Liverpool.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AstraZeneca will begin a search for a buyer who can also act as a Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO) for company’s products currently manufactured or packaged at this site
Representational image | Image: AstraZenec

London: Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Friday cancelled a planned 450 million-pound (USD 560 million) investment in a vaccine manufacturing plant in northwest England, blaming the new Labour government for diluting the financial support that had been offered by the previous Conservative administration.

In a blow to Treasury chief Rachel Reeves at the end of a week when she trumpeted the government's plans to bolster British economic growth and make the country more attractive to international investors, AstraZeneca said it will no longer expand its facility in Speke, near Liverpool.

“Several factors have influenced this decision including the timing and reduction of the final offer compared to the previous government's proposal," a company spokesperson said.

The existing facility will continue to operate and no jobs are at risk.

The government said a “change in the make-up of the investment” proposed by AstraZeneca, which is headquartered in Cambridge, England, had led to a change in the grant it was willing to offer.

Details of what had changed were not immediately available.

The previous government said the investment would have given the UK's life sciences sector a boost as well as improving public health protection and pandemic preparedness.

AstraZeneca became particularly prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, when it partnered with Oxford University to create one of the vaccines.

