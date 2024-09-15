Published 21:49 IST, September 15th 2024
At Least 40 People Are Missing After a Boat Capsizes in Nigeria, Authorities Say
At least 40 people have drowned in a boat accident on a river in northwest Nigeria, said President Bola Tinubu on Sunday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
At least 40 people missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria, authorities say | Image: AP (Representative image)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:49 IST, September 15th 2024