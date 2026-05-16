At Least 8 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Cargo Train Collides with Bus in Bangkok

A devastating collision between a cargo train and a public bus in central Bangkok on Saturday has left at least eight people dead and more than 20 others injured.

According to local Thai news outlets, the fatal accident occurred during the late afternoon hours. The crash took place near an airport rail link station situated in the heart of Thailand's capital.

Dramatic Crossing Collision Caught on Camera

The Erawan Medical Center, which oversees the city's emergency services, confirmed the initial casualty toll.

Footage of the exact moment of impact quickly surfaced on social media, capturing the chaotic scene. The videos show a queue of vehicles waiting at a railway crossing when a cargo train slammed into an orange bus positioned at the front of the line.

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Vehicles Engulfed in Flames as Rescuers Rush to Scene

The force of the collision dragged the bus and several neighboring vehicles along the tracks. Shortly after the impact, the bus was completely engulfed in flames. The footage also captured the moments multiple motorcycles and their riders were violently thrown onto the roadway.

Once emergency crews brought the intense blaze under control, rescue workers were filmed entering the charred remains of the bus to search for victims.

