'At This Time of Uncertainty, India-Germany Relationship Actually Has Greater Value': EAM S Jaishankar After Meeting German Counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the steady relationship between India and Germany holds greater value amid uncertainties in global trade.

He made these remarks after concluding a delegation-level meeting with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, in Delhi. His remarks also come amid the imposition of United States penal tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

The External Affairs Minister noted that the discussion with Wadephul was "productive," with both leaders exchanging views on regional, global, and multilateral issues.

"We have important strategic relationships with several countries, and in today’s global politics and strategy, each of these relationships must be maintained and optimized. To me, Germany, both in itself and as the largest country in the European Union, is central to our calculations and relationships worldwide," he said.

"For us, this is an enormously important relationship. It is growing in substance, and at this time of uncertainty, it holds even greater value. It is a steady relationship where our commitments and policies remain constant and predictable. Predictability carries a significant premium in global politics today," Jaishankar said.

Noting changes in the global strategic landscape, the Foreign Minister emphasized the considerable potential for rapid growth in India-Germany relations.

"The changes we see in the world today influence our policies and the way we approach other countries. We are witnessing significant and far-reaching changes in the global strategic landscape, alongside considerable volatility in the global economic landscape. Together, these factors make a compelling case for India, the European Union, and Germany to work much more closely," said the External Affairs Minister.

"This relationship offers considerable opportunities for rapid growth. Significant global changes make a strong case for a deeper, stronger, and broader India-Germany relationship," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar also expressed India’s full support for Germany’s ambition to double bilateral trade.

"Our two-way trade last year was nearly 50 billion euros. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, in one of his interviews, expressed confidence that we could double our trade. Let me assure him that India fully reciprocates this sentiment and looks forward to working with the German government. I reiterate our commitment to continuously improving the ease of doing business in India. I assured the minister today that any concerns German companies may have about coming to India, establishing operations, or working here will receive special attention," he said.

He also emphasized the need to enhance space cooperation between the two countries.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, S Jaishankar pushed for Germany's support to expedite the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union.

"We count on your support to deepen our relationship with the European Union and expedite the FTA negotiations. India and Germany have a strong history of multilateral cooperation, which, I am confident, will be further advanced through our talks today," S Jaishankar said.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Our conversations and our negotiations predate anything which has happened this year...It's in our mutual interest that we lower tariffs and find other ways of expanding our business and economic cooperation. Obviously, in today's climate, those efforts acquire a greater urgency. I share the Minister's desire and optimism that we would like the FTA negotiations, another round, to take place fairly soon. We would like this to move to a decisive conclusion in the coming days and we believe that this would be in our mutual interest. It will help stabilise the global economy. It will be a big factor there. It will be one of the elements of a ballast which today the world economy really needs."

This is the first visit of the German Foreign Minister to India since Chancellor Friedrich Merz formed the government this year.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has reaffirmed his country's commitment to finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union as soon as possible.

During a delegation-level meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wadephul stated that Germany is fully supportive of the agreement and will utilise its influence with the European Commission to push it forward.

"Germany is in full support of carrying this Agreement, negotiated as soon as possible," Wadephul said. "We are a free trade nation...the EU is working on (the Agreement with) India, that's the most important to us. I hope really that we can be successful." He added that Germany will utilise all its arguments with the Commission to advance the FTA and enhance relations between their countries and the EU and India.