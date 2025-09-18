Updated 18 September 2025 at 13:21 IST
At UNSC, India Calls Out Pak; Seeks Global Push To Stop LeT, JeM From Exploiting Afghan Soil
Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish reaffirmed India’s commitment to promoting peace and development in war-torn nation. He said New Delhi continues to keep a close watch on the evolving security situation in the country.
India has urged the international community to step up efforts to prevent Pakistan-based terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), along with their facilitators, from misusing Afghan territory for terrorist activities.
Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said New Delhi continues to keep a close watch on the evolving security situation in the country.
He stressed the need for “coordinated international action” to ensure that groups and individuals blacklisted by the UNSC, including ISIL, Al Qaeda, LeT, JeM and their associates, are denied safe havens in Afghanistan. Such vigilance, he said, was crucial to the larger goal of promoting peace and stability in the war-torn region.
Harish said India and Afghanistan shared a deep civilisational relationship, and New Delhi had a "paramount interest" in seeing peace and stability return to the nation. He stressed the need for international and regional cooperation on Afghanistan.
India's reaction comes just two days after a top JeM commander admitted to major losses in counter-terror strikes conducted under "Operation Sindoor" by the Indian armed forces. In a viral video, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri had admitted that the May 7 strikes in Bahawalpur had "ripped apart" the family of the terror group chief Masood Azhar.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 12:48 IST