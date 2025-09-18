At UNSC, India Calls Out Pak; Seeks Global Push To Stop LeT, JeM From Exploiting Afghan Soil

India has urged the international community to step up efforts to prevent Pakistan-based terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), along with their facilitators, from misusing Afghan territory for terrorist activities.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said New Delhi continues to keep a close watch on the evolving security situation in the country.

He stressed the need for “coordinated international action” to ensure that groups and individuals blacklisted by the UNSC, including ISIL, Al Qaeda, LeT, JeM and their associates, are denied safe havens in Afghanistan. Such vigilance, he said, was crucial to the larger goal of promoting peace and stability in the war-torn region.

Harish said India and Afghanistan shared a deep civilisational relationship, and New Delhi had a "paramount interest" in seeing peace and stability return to the nation. He stressed the need for international and regional cooperation on Afghanistan.