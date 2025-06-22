Atomic Energy Agency Confirms No Increase In Radiation Levels After America Bombs 3 Nuclear Sites In Iran Using B-2 Stealth Bombers

Fordow: The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that there has been no increase in the radiation levels as of now after United States bombed three very critical nuclear sites in Iran. In the early hours on Sunday, America using world's most technically advanced B-2 stealth bombers launched a massive precision strike on three nuclear sites in Iran namely, Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

Taking to social media platforms X and Telegram, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that there has been no increase in radiation levels after American strikes.

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time. IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available.”

Donald Trump Says Iran's nuclear sites obliterated by B-2 Stealth Bombers, Now it's time for peace

After US conducted massive precision airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites, President Donald Trump informed the world that all their B-2 stealth bombers have successfully conducted the attack and are on their way home.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan also know as Isfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran's air space. A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is not another military in the world that could have done this. Now is the time for peace! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Donald Trump said.

Trump further warned Iran saying, “Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight. Thank you! Donald J Trump, president of the United States.”

“This is an historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the World. Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you,” Trump said.

Israel strikes Iranian Armed Forces

On one hand, the US B-2 stealth bomber were attacking Iran's nuclear sites while the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) destroyed two F-5 fighter jets belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces at the Dezful Airport.