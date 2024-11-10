Published 07:48 IST, November 10th 2024
Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada: Another Suspect Arrested in Connection With Violent Altercation
Peel Region Police announced the arrest of another individual in connection with a violent incident that took place on November 3, 2024, at a Hindu temple
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Peel Region Police announced the arrest of another individual in connection with a violent incident that took place on November 3, 2024, at a Hindu temple | Image: Video screengrab
Advertisement
Loading...
07:29 IST, November 10th 2024