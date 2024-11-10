sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hindu Temple Attacked in Canada | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada: Another Suspect Arrested in Connection With Violent Altercation

Published 07:48 IST, November 10th 2024

Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada: Another Suspect Arrested in Connection With Violent Altercation

Peel Region Police announced the arrest of another individual in connection with a violent incident that took place on November 3, 2024, at a Hindu temple

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brampton temple attack
Peel Region Police announced the arrest of another individual in connection with a violent incident that took place on November 3, 2024, at a Hindu temple | Image: Video screengrab
Advertisement

Loading...

07:29 IST, November 10th 2024