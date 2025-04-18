‘Attempt to Justify Terror’: Ukraine Shreds Russia for Blaming Kyiv Over Missile Strike on Indian Pharma Warehouse

Russia-Ukraine War: The diplomatic row between Ukraine and Russia intensified on Friday after Kyiv strongly refuted Moscow's claims that it was responsible for a recent missile strike on an Indian pharmaceutical warehouse Kusum.

Issuing a scathing statement, the Ukrainian Embassy in India condemned Russia’s version of events, accusing it of trying to "justify terror" and falsely positioning itself as a party involved in planning attacks on Ukrainian soil.

“Any attempt to justify terror is legally untenable, cynical in essence, and pathetic in terms of competence,” the embassy said, adding Russia’s arguments have no credibility. It seems that the Russian Embassy in India is now pretending to be involved in planning airstrikes on Ukraine.

The war of words erupted after Russian officials suggested that Ukraine may have been behind the April 13 missile attack, which struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Kyiv. The strike killed one Indian national and injured multiple others.

Taking the criticism further, Ukraine appeared to take a dig at the United States as well, hinting at past international responses to similar incidents.

“Just as they tried to justify the missile strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday, they might again claim it was a mistake. Maybe then Washington would believe them again,” the statement said.

In response to the attack, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has registered a criminal case into the destruction of the Kusum facility, indicating that the incident will be formally investigated.