Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart' for Cardiac Patients

BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH) is being touted as the “revolutionary, Australian-made, implantable mechanical device."

Digital Desk
Australia artificial heart
Artificial heart developed under Artificial Heart Frontiers Program (AHFP). | Image:Monash University.
In what is being touted as a medical breakthrough, scientists in Australia are developing a game changing “artificial heart” under its landmark Artificial Heart Frontiers Program (AHFP). The project began as the world-leading clinicians, engineers and scientists came together to find a long term solution for the cardiac patients, as well as those at risk of heart failure.

Researchers from Monash University, Australia have collaborated with the University of New South Wales, Griffith University and University of Queensland. Scientists are in touch with The Alfred hospital, the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, and St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, and major industry partner in BiVACOR. Together, they are developing the humanity’s first ever revolutionary and life-changing implantable cardiac devices which are expected to provide longer term solutions for all types of debilitating heart failure and cardiac ailments.

“We’ve been awarded $50m from the Medical Research Future Fund to develop new life-changing cardiac implants for people with advanced heart failure,” the Monash University wrote in an online post. “It’ll create a new medical technology industry that is expected to deliver $1.8 billion in value to Australia,” it added.

Replacing entire function of a failing human heart

The BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart (TAH) is being touted as the “revolutionary, Australian-made, implantable mechanical device” which is designed to replace the entire function of a failing human heart. The device is equipped with world-leading technology, carrying the optimised hydraulic system that supports both sides of the heart as well as the powerful magnetic levitation (MAGLEV).

The machine enhances the durability and biocompatibility capable of supporting more heart patients. The Left Ventricular Assist Device supports the mechanical heart pumping to the left side of the heart that felicitates the blood movement through the body and supports the heart’s remaining capability.

Scientists are also developing the MiniPump, a miniaturised pumping device specifically designed to support the native heart of patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF), for which there are no other medical options. “AHFP is a game-changing opportunity to deliver solutions for advanced forms of heart failure, as well as deliver substantial health benefits to patients, and economic benefits to Australia,” the scientists said in a release. The research grant was approved by Australian Federal Health Minister Mark Butler. It not only helps revolutionise implantable heart devices, but will also address the patient needs. The invention will position Australia as the home of next-generation cardiac devices and peripheral systems.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

