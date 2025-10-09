Australia's Deputy PM Richard Marles Calls Defence Pact With India 'Hugely Significant Step'

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has described the newly signed defence agreement with India as a "hugely significant step" in strengthening the operational partnership between the two nations' armed forces.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Marles said, “I think the significance of today is that what we are seeing in terms of deep trust and strategic alignment is now being expressed in a much deeper operational level of engagement between our two defence forces. The Agreement that we have signed in terms of staff talks between our operational commands is hugely significant... We are very excited about that.”

The statement came following the signing of key defence agreements in Canberra in the presence of India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles. The new arrangements aim to boost interoperability, information sharing, and joint operational coordination between the two militaries.

Rajnath Singh, who is on an official visit to Australia, arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of efforts to expand bilateral defence and strategic cooperation. Earlier, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House by Richard Marles, where a traditional 'Welcome to Country' smoke ceremony was held in his honour, a gesture symbolizing respect and acknowledgement of Australia's Indigenous heritage.

During his visit, Rajnath Singh held comprehensive talks with Marles, focusing on strengthening the India-Australia defence partnership, enhancing maritime security cooperation, and advancing joint initiatives in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the region.