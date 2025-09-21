Australia, UK Recognise Palestinian State After Canada Backs 'Two-State Solution'

New Delhi: Australia formally recognised the State of Palestine on Sunday, 21 September, following similar moves by Canada and the UK. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s announcement marks a major shift in global positioning on the Israel–Palestine conflict.

This comes amid escalating tensions in Gaza and mounting international pressure for a two-state solution.

Canada Leads the Way

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney became the first G7 leader to officially recognise Palestinian statehood, stating that the move is intended to “empower the Palestinians” and reaffirm Canada’s decades-long support for a peaceful two-state solution.

Carney clarified that the recognition is not a reward for terrorism, but a strategic step to preserve peace and stability. He also called for Hamas to release hostages, disarm, and refrain from future clashes.

Australia Releases Joint Statement

After Canada’s announcement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared his government’s recognition of Palestine. In a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Albanese reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to a two-state solution, beginning with a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of captives.

The statement stressed that Hamas must have “no role in Palestine”.

UK Recognises Palestine

UK Joins the Movement British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the UK’s formal recognition of the Palestinian state, describing it as a step to “revive hope for peace” between Palestinians and Israelis. Starmer said that Hamas is a “brutal terror organisation” and reiterated that the recognition is not symbolic but a practical move to support peaceful governance and long-term stability.

Rewarding Monstrous Terrorism: Netanyahu

The announcements have drawn sharp criticism from Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move, accusing the UK of “rewarding monstrous terrorism.” US President Donald Trump also expressed disagreement, citing the October 7 Hamas attacks as a reason to oppose recognition.

