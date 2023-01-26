As India's Republic Day Coincides With Australia Day, PM Albanese Extends Warm Greetings

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed his best wishes to India as it celebrates its 74th Republic day which coincides with Australia's Day too. "Along with their fellow citizens around the world, Australia's Indian communities will celebrate Republic Day on 26 January, marking the day in 1950 when the Indian Constitution came into effect," said Albanese in a statement. This day is a moment to honour the rich culture and impressive achievements of modern India, he added.

Albanese further said that it was a chance for all those of Indian heritage, including Australia's diverse and vibrant diaspora communities, to unite around their shared love of India and their shared faith in its future. "I wish all those celebrating a happy Republic Day," he said.

सभी भारतीयों को #गणतंत्रदिवस की शुभकामनाएं। Prime Minister @AlboMP sends his best wishes on India's #RepublicDay – which is also #AustraliaDay! “The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship.” #dosti #26January pic.twitter.com/6TO3q3HbPN — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) January 26, 2023

January 26 is Australia's Day as well

"Of course, 26 January is Australia's day, too," said the Australian PM. The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer, he asserted. Highlighting the country's deepening ties, he said that it was also a reminder of everything "our shared future holds, and all that we have to look forward to as we continue to strengthen and deepen our ties".

"India has made extraordinary progress across more than seven decades of independence, and Australia gives thanks for the relationship between our nations. It enriches us all," he said.

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah sends his wishes

"I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to the Government and people of the Republic of India as you celebrate your 74th Republic Day," said Bunei, in a statement by its Foreign Affairs Ministry. "Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of India continue to share long standing friendship and cooperation, and I look forward to opportunities to enhance these important ties in the years ahead," read the statement. "With my kind regards and best wishes for your continued good health and happiness," Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah concluded.