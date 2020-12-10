Australia Accuses China Of Free Trade Agreement Breach, Condemns Unilateral Curbs

After China blocked timber imports from Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s administration called out the Asian nation for alleged breach of the free trade agreement. Australian government condemned China’s unilateral "destructive and restrictive" trade curbs that have impacted Australia’s exports as the People’s Republic continues to flex its geo-economic muscle power.

In an address to the Senate, Australia’s trade minister Simon Birmingham said that the government was looking for a resolution with dialogue after exporters were hit with high tariffs. The House of Councillors passed a documenting order.

According to sources of Australian broadcaster NINE, Australia’s Trade Minister derided China’s restrictions of Australian goods imports, alleging that the People’s Republic has committed a breach of World Trade Organisation terms. Amid the escalating trade war tensions, Senator Birmingham accused the "targeted nature of Chinese government" that slapped import measures on Australian goods and said that China’s adherence to the letter and spirit of its ChAFTA and WTO obligations was questionable.

Read: US Senate Approves legislation To ‘kick’ China Off Wall Street; Awaits Trump's Nod

Read: US Top Official Says China Conducting 'human Testing' For 'biologically Enhanced' Soldiers

Australia urges for 'reasonable start'

Australia’s trade minister accused China of lack of engagement, dialogue, as it banned the import of lamb meat, barley, dairy products, winery, wood, coal, seafood, and Australian cotton. The government urged the Chinese government for a "reasonable start" of bilateral involvement, citing its "discriminatory behaviour" against Australia. It further stressed supporting exporters, working on trade dispute and letting market compete on fair terms.

However, in response to the Australian Trade Minister’s remarks, a Chinese embassy spokesperson issued a statement, saying that Australian concerns about China's adherence to ChAFTA were "totally unfounded". Further, it alleged that Australia lacked efforts to bolster mutual trust and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, in the senate, Birmingham declared that Australia was trying to help businesses in pursuing global markets other than China, adding that Chinese behaviour in 2020 has been "unacceptable". China remains Australia’s largest trading partner with over 30 percent of exports annually.

Read: 18 Miners Killed Due To Excessive Carbon Monoxide Level At A Coal Mine In China

Read: China Prepares Large-scale Rollout Of COVID-19 Vaccines

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credit: AP)