Australia Denies Accusation Of Interfering With Chinese Vaccines In Papua New Guinea

The Australian government has rejected the allegations made by the Chinese government that they were interfering in the rollout of domestically-made Covid-19 vaccines in Papua New Guinea. Australian authorities have maintained that they have accepted Papua New Guinea's decision over its choice of vaccination. The acquisitions came mainly from the Chinese media.

The Global Times of China sparked a conflict when they accused that Australian consultants were strategically placed in Papua New Guinea with the intention of "obstructing" the emergency use authorisation of Chinese vaccines. Even Wang Wenbin, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman got involved when he called out the presence of Australian officials in Papua New Guinea as “irresponsible behaviour.” He said that Australia should stop disrupting and undermining vaccine cooperation between China and other Pacific island countries.

The previous encounter between the two nations

Relations between Australia and China have been worsened over the years over issues like the authorisation of 5G network through Huawei or Australia’s stand on Uyghur Muslims of the Xinjiang region. The countries infamously collided publicly over the origins of coronavirus.

What was the article in Global Times about?

In an article dated July 2, The Global Times made acquisitions that Australia was threatening the officials from Papua New Guinean. The allegations were that they threatened with the loss of investment in various development projects if they went to the airport to welcome the arrival of the jabs.

What was Australia's response?

Australia had already made a promise to share 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with its Pacific neighbours by mid-2022. Australian Senator, Zed Seselja, said that it was providing support to Papua New Guinea. Australia has already provided them with 28,000 doses of Astrazaneca vaccines and has promised to share more vaccines that would be enough to inoculate the entire eligible population. Seselja further claimed that Australia has enough resources for vaccines and will not hesitate in sharing more with its neighbouring countries. Papua New Guinea had started the vaccination problem when the cases surged back in May. The country had to fight misinformation regarding the vaccine as well.