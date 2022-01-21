Australia Dubs Chinese Threat To Free Speech Of Beijing Olympic Athletes 'very Concerning'

Possible restrictions on the freedom of speech of Winter Olympics athletes are "very concerning," Australian sports minister Richard Colbeck said on Thursday. He further informed that the government of Australia is strictly opposed to the Chinese advisory, which aims to potentially muzzle athletes on facing "punishment" if they speak against authorities of China or advocate for human rights on any public platform.

"The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has made it clear that all athletes have the right to political opinions and freedom to express them, including through social media and media interviews," Sports Minister of Australia, Richard Colbeck, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Any threat aimed at the Australian athletes for speaking out, therefore, is very concerning and is not at all supported by the Australian government," he added.

Colbeck's statement comes after Chinese Deputy Director of International Relations for Beijing organising committee, Yang Shu, on Tuesday informed that "dedicated departments" will monitor athletes' comments during the Beijing Winter Olympics. "Any behaviour or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment, Shu had said. She added, "any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit, I am sure, will be protected."

HRW raises concern over China's measures

On Thursday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) raised concerns over the authoritarian measures that China is undertaking to "sportswash" the country's reputation. Observing the threats, HRW warned athletes to be wary of their comments regarding Beijing's human rights record and treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Tibetans and other Turkic communities. HRW also asserted that they are worried about the "Orwellian surveillance state" that athletes and visitors will be put under, including the use of specific mobile applications mandated for spectators, athletes and fans, the Guardian reported. "Anyone who is traveling to these Games - journalists, athletes, coaches - need to be aware that these kinds of surveillance could affect them," Dr. Sophie Richardson, China director of HRW had said.

Notably, the Games will open on February 4, 2022, against a backdrop of China launching a severe crackdown on minority communities, which "reflect Xi Jinping's assault on human rights since coming to power," HRW said. Meanwhile, several governments across the world have decided to withhold sending top-level delegation to Beijing as a diplomatic boycott of the Games. Countries like Canada, UK and Australia have joined the US suit to revoke representation at the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing human rights violations in northern provinces.

