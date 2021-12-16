Australia: Five Children Killed, Four Injured After Bouncy Castle Tragedy In Tasmania

On Thursday, four children died and four others were critically injured after falling from a bouncy castle that had been hoisted 10 metres into the air by a burst of wind at a school in Tasmania, Australia. The children were there to commemorate the end of the school year. According to Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine, the youngsters that perished included two boys and two girls in grade 6. The approximate age of the children was around 10 to 11 years.

There are five children in the hospital, four of whom are critical. Commissioner Hine said that the accident is being investigated. He further stated that on a day when these kids were supposed to be celebrating their last day of primary school, people are mourning their death.

Children were celebrating the end of the year

As helicopters carried the injured to hospitals, parents rushed to the school gate to pick up their children. According to 9News, Tasmania's state premier, Peter Gutwein described the occurrence as devastating and tragic for everyone affected. He said that it is tough for him to find the correct words in such awful circumstances. He further stated that this is a strong and compassionate community that will stand together and support one another. He also said that during this terrible time, his thoughts and prayers are with the five youngsters who are still in the hospital, as well as their families and friends and that it is simply unthinkable that this horrible thing occurred on a day when schoolchildren were celebrating the end of the year so close to Christmas.

A vigil has been set up at the Devonport Uniting Church, around 2.5 km away, with several residents turning up to lay candles in memory of the children. Flowers have also been placed outside the school gates as a memorial to the students. Annette Rockliff, mayor of Devonport City Council, told 9News that the tragedy had shaken the town. She stated that she can't possibly comprehend what those families are going through right now and that It's every parent's greatest nightmare.

PM Scott Morrison's statement

The accident was described as unthinkably heartbreaking by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He stated that young children are on a pleasant day out and it turns into such a sad tragedy at this time of year. He further said that it just breaks his heart. The police and emergency services are still on the scene.

