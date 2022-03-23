Australia Man Jailed For 19 Months For Dropping 20kg Weight On Fellow Gymgoer's Head

In a shocking incident, a man in Australia slammed 20 kg weight on another man's head in the gym. The man who caused injuries to a fellow gymgoer has been jailed, 7 News reported. The incident happened when both the men were working out at the Next Level Gym in the Palmerston suburb of Rosebery, south-east of Darwin in October 2020.

Shane William Ryan, who slammed 20 kg weight on another person's head in the gym pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court. The judge sentenced Shane William Ryan to 19 months behind bars with a non-parole period of 10 months which ends on November 24, 2022.

The court, however, noted that both of them were "amicable" and spoke in a “friendly manner” before the incident. Meanwhile, Ryan in the court continued to claim that the incident was "accidental." In the CCTV footage, Ryan can be seen carrying a 20kg weight. The visuals show Shane William Ryan moving towards the victim who was working out on the bench.

Shane William Ryan drops 20 kg weight on fellow gymgoer's head

As Ryan came near the victim, he dropped the weight on him. In his sentencing remarks, Justice John Burns said the visuals show Shane William Ryan "lurching" towards the victim and dropping the weight on him, as per the 7 News report. The victim fell on the ground and his head started bleeding while the man suffered an injury on the left ankle and walked away and then came back to the victim and called an ambulance.

According to the court hearing, the victim held his head and suffered a non-displaced left frontal bone fracture, face swelling, pain in the chest, headaches and a cut above his left eyebrow. The victim in the court mentioned that he was taking medication for blood pressure and developed anxiety after the incident.

Image: Unsplash/Representative