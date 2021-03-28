Australia MP Andrew Laming To Quit Politics After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Australian MP Andrew Laming on Saturday will resign from politics over mounting allegations of sexual misconduct and complaints of harassment of women online, Deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg said at a presser. After a series of sexual abuse reports concerning the MP rocked the parliament, wherein he allegedly caused “mental distress” to two women, and made one suicidal, Laming told the House of Representatives that he expressed “regret and deep apologies” for his unacceptable behaviour.

According to Australian broadcaster News 9, the Queensland Liberal MP was accused by a woman Crystal White of taking an inappropriate image of her on his cellphone, which he stored and caused mental trauma. The inappropriate and sexually explicit photograph was taken by the minister when White was at a landscape supplies business in Brisbane. The photo saved by Laming was extremely inappropriate, especially when she had bent over, she told reporters.

"Today I was informed of the significant distress experienced by two of my constituents as a result of my online commentary with them," he said earlier this week. I express my regret and deep apologies for the hurt and distress that that communication may have caused,” Laming told the parliament in an address. READ | Australian PM Morrison extends support to Boris Johnson over Chinese sanctions on UK

In a statement that he issued later, Laming said that the two women are “highly regarded individuals within our Redland community”. He added that his behaviour demonstrated that he needed a clear change in the “way I communicate” and intend to “own that failure and apologise without hesitation". Laming issued "unreservedly" apology.

White’s claims were supported by eyewitnesses including a colleague Sean Blinco, who testified that Laming later harassed White. Amid controversies, objecting to the politician’s behaviour, Blinco later complained on his Facebook page saying, “Remember the time you took a photo of an employee bending over at a local landscaping yard,” to this Laming’s response was: "I do but it wasn't meant to be rude. I thought it was funny.” Blinco continued, “What's funny about taking a picture of a lady bending over?" White was also offered an invitation to a house warming party at the MP's home. One other woman, Alix Russo, told 9 News that Laming’s constant harassment had led her contemplating suicide.

LNP says laming 'lacks standards'

Alleging that Laming indeed lacked the "standards required of Liberal National party LNP Members", LNP confirmed that he would be forbidden to contest at the next general election and therefore, he has decided to quit politics. Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned Laming’s behaviour and called it ‘disgraceful’. “We will find a new candidate and that will be up to the preselectors,” Treasurer John Frydenberg announced at a news conference. "His behaviour has been absolutely unacceptable,” he said. Liberal women rights activists meanwhile called for mandatory alcohol and drug testing at the Australian Parliament over several reports of sexual harassment and abuse by the male politicians against the women staff.

(Image Credit: AP)