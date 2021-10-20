Australia Named Worst Climate Performer Ahead Of UN's COP26 Glasgow Summit

A research group reported on October 14, ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month, that Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries. Thousands of diplomats, scientists, and environmental activists will gather in Glasgow for the United Nations' COP26 summit to examine progress since nations agreed in Paris to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). The UN's Glasgow summit is largely seen as the last chance to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. Prime Minister Scott Morrison intends to attend the summit beginning October 31, but his government coalition is divided over whether to adopt a more stringent national carbon reduction target.

Morrison wants Australia to commit to lowering carbon emissions to zero by 2050, but certain members of the conservative government's junior coalition partner, the Nationals, are reluctant. AP reported, citing Climate Council study, "Australia ranks dead last among comparable nations (in) addressing the climate challenge at its source — by cutting emissions." The council is an independently funded non-profit that replaced the Climate Commission, a publicly funded institution that was dissolved in 2013 by the newly elected conservative government in which Morrison served as a Cabinet minister.

According to the report, Australia was placed last among 31 wealthy, industrialised countries in terms of emissions reduction performance and pledges. The United Kingdom came in first, followed by Switzerland and Sweden. The United States was ranked 23rd. In terms of fossil fuel extraction and use, Australia tied with Canada for last place. Norway was next from the bottom, followed by the United States. The Czech Republic came in first, followed by Sweden and Switzerland.

The tables did not include major emitters such as India, China or Russia. Morrison is unlikely to persuade his colleagues to commit to a more ambitious 2030 aim, before he travels to Glasgow. Despite many countries setting considerably more ambitious climate change objectives, Australia has not budged from its 2015 pledge in Paris to decrease emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Australia's emissions should be reduced by 75% below 2005 levels by 2030, with net zero by 2035, according to the Climate Council.

