Australia PM Scott Morrison Says Omicron Scare Will Not Lead To COVID Restrictions: Report

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stated that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will not take the country back to COVID-19 restrictions, reported The Guardian. While announcing the deal with Moderna, the Australian PM highlighted that the new manufacturing facility is expected to be built in the country by 2024. He further pointed out that the country’s vaccination rate continues to go ahead and with vaccination, they would not let the new strain take them back to the restrictions.

As per the Guardian report, PM Scott Morrison stated that the country now plans to open up and they have worked to make it happen. He further acknowledged the mistakes made during the pandemic and the early phases of the vaccination campaign. The Australian PM underlined that when they are in the midst of a crisis, it is not “unusual” to have drawbacks, however, they need to overcome setbacks and work together.

Moderna to set up vaccine manufacturing unit in Victoria

Pharmaceutical firm, Moderna Inc., has announced an agreement with the Australian government to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing unit in Victoria which could produce up to 100 million doses each year. Announcing the deal with Moderna, Australian PM Scott Morrison highlighted the importance of producing the vaccines locally. Morrison noted that mRNA vaccines have been the “biggest scientific discovery” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AP.

Furthermore, Morrison said, “And that means that they are a massive part of the future of vaccines, not just here in this country but all around the world," as per AP report. He stated that the new factory would help to produce vaccines for future pandemics and seasonal health issues like flu. He pointed out that the vaccines produced in Australia would not only help their country but also help the countries to which they have been supplying vaccines. Australian Medical Association President Omar Khorshid mentioned that the locally made vaccines would play a significant part in the world’s stocks during a future pandemic.

We just announced an agreement in principle with the Australian Government to build a state-of-the-art #mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Victoria, Australia including access to our mRNA development engine. Read more: https://t.co/glFBIrSwWe pic.twitter.com/oPj860GnqK — Moderna (@moderna_tx) December 13, 2021

Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, in the press release, thanked the Australian and Victorian governments for their collaboration with the company. Furthermore, he highlighted the commitment of the company to public health across the world.

