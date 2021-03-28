Australia PM Scott Morrison Wishes PM Modi And Hindu Community 'happy And Colourful Holi'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 28 greeted the Hindu Australian community and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "happy and colourful Holi". In a video message posted on Twitter, Morrison noted that last year the festival was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. However, he said that this year even though the pandemic will still affect the festival, people can still "look to the future with much greater confidence".

Morrison said that India is doing a "tremendous job" in making vaccines that are helping the broader world. He also noted India’s role in QUAD and added that the two nations will continue to "chat out a way forward together". "In a spirit of unity, I wish you all a very happy Holi," Morrison concluded.

Meanwhile, earlier, Morrison had said that his country intends to take the bilateral relation with India to new heights by working together in frontier technologies. Morrison said that the two countries have unlimited possibilities of working together in Space research, critical minerals, AI, 5G, quantum computing, and much more. It is worth noting that Australia has also placed India at the forefront of its international partnerships.

Festival of colours

Holi is one of the highly anticipated festivals that everyone looks forward to. Be it the kids or elderly, all look forward to celebrating the festival of colours. It is considered to be one of the biggest festivals after Diwali. Unfortunately, citizens are advised to stay indoors this year in the light of the pandemic.

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

