Australia Recognises Covaxin, A Day After PM Modi Pushes For WHO Approval Of Indo Vaccines

In a massive victory for India, Australia on Monday has recognised Covaxin as one of the recognised vaccines of travellers wishing to enter the state. Issuing a statement, the Australian Department of Health has added Covaxin (for age 12 and above) and Sinopharm (for age 18 to 60) to the list of accepted/recognised vaccines. Australia uses COVID vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca for inoculating its population and recognises Covishield, Coronavac, Covaxin and Sinopharm additionally.

Australia recognises Covaxin

The govt issued a statement reading, "Importantly, recognition of Covaxin, and BBIBP-CorV, along with the previously announced recognition of Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of China and India, as well as other countries in our region where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia. This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia. In addition, with input from the TGA, ATAGI have determined that those who have received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine at least 14 days apart are regarded as fully vaccinated from 7 days after the second dose".