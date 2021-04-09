Australia Rolls Out 'Road Map For Respect' To Prevent Gender-based Abuse Amid Scandals

Nearly two months after sexual harassment and assault scandals including a claim of rape inside the parliament, the Australian government on April 8 rolled out ‘Road Map for Respect’ after accepting a series of recommendations to prevent gender-based abuse and increase accountability for inappropriate behaviour at the workplace. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the “road map for respect” based on the suggestions by the nation’s Sex Discrimination Commissioner to enhance the workplace culture in the public and private sectors.

As per the New York Times report, the Australian PM’s Thursday announcement comprises one of the most comprehensive efforts by the government to date to tackle the problem that has been prevailing in the nation’s politics for several years. Reportedly, through the years, women have been mistreated, demeaned or sexually harassed often without recourse. The media publication also reported that federal review with the focus on Parliament’s workplace culture has also kickstarted and it may further produce additional calls for reform as the demand for demonstrable change continues to escalate.

Critics question if its enough

Following Morrison’s announcement, critics reportedly questioned if the government’s move is enough while citing the initial report published in March 2020 with most of its finding being overlooked by the ruling administration until now. As per reports, many women have demanded more details and an evident timeline.

"It's going to take more than just words from this government to correct the impression that they don't care about these issues," said Louise Chappell, a political science professor at the University of New South Wales as per ANI report. "This is not going to go away."

"It takes a rape, a rape survivors rights advocate, a historical rape, 47, marches of 110,000 people to implement 55 recs of a report. I will not be grateful for the bare minimum shouldn't have taken this long. Slow clap for all those up the back who don't get it," she wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Morrison said that his government had accepted all 55 suggestions that were presented in the report “in whole, in part or in principle”. Thus, critics have been reportedly questioning which measures would be put in place at the federal level among other details.

Image credits: AP