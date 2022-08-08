Australia Says Nation's Prosperity In Danger Due To Beijing's Hold Across South China Sea

As long as China remains omnipresent in the South China Sea, Australia's "prosperity" is in jeopardy, according to acting prime minister Richard Marles. While the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, is on vacation, the deputy prime minister and defence minister says we must remain focused on our national interests in the face of growing Chinese influence.

"We’ve just got to have a really clear-eyed focus, every moment, on where our national interest lies and speak to that. Our national interest lies in the East China Sea and the South China Sea in what are the rules of the road … the global rules-based order," Marles told Queensland radio station 4BC on August 8.

Marles further emphasised that the South China Sea serves as a conduit for 60% of Australia's trade. He added that China is trying to assert a lot of ideas in the South China Sea that are pretty inconsistent with the rules of the road. Marles added the country must "completely, unflinchingly speak to our national interest."

He noted, "Our prosperity is based on those rules and those rules being in place … is critically important for Australia.”

Australia accused China of violating global peace and security

China has been accused by Australia of violating global peace and security rules by launching missiles near Taiwan. On August 6, Marles told Nine Newspapers that China has deliberately violated the Law of the Sea Convention by conducting military drills in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese military conducted live-fire exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week.

Marles claimed that China violated the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea by launching ballistic missiles. It is worth mentioning here that Taiwan is not formally recognised as a sovereign state by Australia. The nation adheres to China's "one-China policy," however, maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan.

Further, on August 5, Australia, the United States, and Japan issued a joint statement condemning the Chinese government's actions and urging them to immediately cease military exercises. On August 6, the Chinese embassy in Australia issued a statement expressing concern and "discontent." Moreover, Beijing has accused US of being the greatest threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait, and Australia has said it should not intervene in maritime disputes between China and Japan.

Image: AP