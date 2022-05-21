Australia: Scott Morrison Admits Defeat As Labor Party's Anthony Albanese Set To Become PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on May 21 conceded defeat at the federal election and the opposition Labor Party came to power for the first time since 2007, wrapping almost a decade of conservative rule in Canberra. Anthony Albanese is set to become the new prime minister of Australia after the Labor party won 73 seats to the Liberal-National coalition’s 55. Morrison's conservative Liberal Party failed to garner the minimum 76 seats, leading to a defeat. The Australian Prime Minister told reporters on Saturday night that he spoke with the winner candidate Albanese and congratulated him on his election bid.

“In this country, at a time like this, when we look around the world, and particularly when we see those in Ukraine fighting for their very freedom and liberty, I think on a night like tonight we can reflect on the greatness of our democracy,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a briefing.

Morrison acknowledges 'functioning of Australian democracy'

Morrison iterated that it is proper to "acknowledge the functioning of our democracy." He added, "I’ve always believed in Australians and their judgment and I’ve always been prepared to accept their verdicts and tonight they have delivered their verdict, and I congratulate Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party and I wish him and his government all the very best.” At least 40 per cent of the total votes have been counted, and the coalition led by 35 per cent to Labor’s 32 per cent in the polling.

Greens have garnered 12.5 per cent of the primary vote, meanwhile, the Independents have secured under six per cent votes only. Labour party's major loss was the frontbencher and former NSW premier Kristina Keneally who had sought to make a paradigm shift from Senate to the lower house seat. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg from the coalition also appears to be losing his seat of Kooyong but has refused to concede yet.

“I thank Scott Morrison for what he has done for our country to leave Australia in a stronger position than when he found it,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reportedly said in Melbourne.

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton appears to retain his seat in Brisbane. “We live in a wonderful country and we have many challenges ahead,” he reportedly said. Labor incumbents trailing in Gilmore and Lyons, according to the Australian press reports. Liberals were trailing behind in Wentworth, Chisholm, Brisbane, Mackellar, Higgins, Reid, Robertson, Ryan, Boothby, Sturt, Deakin, Pearce, Hasluck, Curtin and Swan.