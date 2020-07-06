Australia Shuts State Border For The First Time In 100 Years Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Australia is closing the borders with two of its most populous states for the first time in 100 years to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said at a live-streamed press conference. Last, the officials blocked the movement of South Wales and Victoria in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic. Andrews said the borders will remain closed for an “indefinite period” in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the nation.

In recent days, Covid-19 cases in Melbourne, Victoria's capital, witnessed a sudden surge that prompted the health officials to impose strict lockdown in over 30 suburbs and as many as nine public housing towers were prohibited for non-essential movement, according to reports. In the highest single-day spike, the state recorded 127 new Covid-19 cases and the first death in more than two weeks. Australia, as of July 6, confirmed over 105 cases of COVID-19 taking the toll to 8,500. On average, the country has been registering 109 cases daily since the past week. Earlier, in the first week of June, only 9 cases on an average were reported, as per local reports.

Based on health advice the NSW-VIC border will be shut from midnight tomorrow night. For information on exemptions please contact @ServiceNSW on 13 77 88 or by visiting https://t.co/tP3lUz3dXi. pic.twitter.com/9ZPNRdVilJ — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) July 6, 2020

"What is occurring in Victoria has not yet occurred anywhere else in Australia. It’s a new part of the pandemic and, as such, it requires a new type of response," says New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

We'll make sure no family in the nine restricted public housing towers suffers financial hardship as a result of this lockdown. pic.twitter.com/ma3UA31jG6 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 5, 2020

Decision jointly taken with PM Scott Morrison

Speaking at the live-streamed conference, Andrews added, that the prohibition on movement was effective from 11.59 p.m. local time on July 6 and the decision was taken jointly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Earlier, on July 3, Australian Medical Association reportedly appealed to roll back the state reopening plans and halt the coronavirus easing of restrictions. AMA president Tony Bartone reportedly said in a statement that a new outbreak sends a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their COVID-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities.

One really concerning takeaway from the Vic outbreak is 40-60 cases a day for a week or so is plenty enough to max out a whole state’s tracing capabilities.



Not a lot of disease by international standards.



Makes our intl & domestic travel restrictions that much more important. — Andrew Miller (@drajm) July 1, 2020

