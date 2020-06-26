Supermarkets In Australia Impose Limit On Toilet Paper Purchase To Stop Panic Buying

Supermarkets in Australia have now imposed limits on the purchase of toilet paper and paper towels, in a move to stem panic buying. This comes as the state of Victoria saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent week, spreading fear of a second wave across the country. According to John Hopkins University, the pacific nation has reported 7,595 cases and 104 deaths.

Massive panic amongst citizens

In Melbourne, which is the most populous city in Victoria, authorities reported 30 new cases marking the 10th consecutive with double-digit rises in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, other states continued to report single-digit cases. prompting fear of the second wave. This triggered massive panic buying amongst Australian with people hoarding large stocks of tissues and toilet papers.

In response to it, Woolworths and Coles, the biggest supermarkets in Australia announced that they were imposing quotas on buying of toilet paper paper towels to counter panic buying. The limits were imposed only to Victoria till the last week, but, it was extended to other states after excessive demand spread to other states.

Read: 37 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Australia

"While the demand is not at the same level as Victoria, we're taking preventative action now to get ahead of any excessive buying this weekend and help maintain social distancing in our stores," Woolworths Supermarkets said in a statement.

ead: Australian Lawmaker Investigated In China Influence Probe

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, addressing the issue said it was imbecile and the infection was under control. “Stop it, It’s ridiculous, Morrison said. Supporting him, the nation's top health official has played down the likelihood of the surge springing into a second wave. Brenden Murphy, speaking to international media reporters said that that there was likeliness of the more outbreaks in the country. However, he added that they were prepared and were comfortably responding.

Read: Cricket Australia Let Go Of Its Head Of Female Engagement Sarah Styles

Read: Australian Lawmaker Investigated In China Influence Probe