Australia: Sydney Launches Its First Fully Driverless Metro Trains Assembled In India

Sydney has started its first fully automated driverless metro trains that had been assembled in Andhra Pradesh, India, between Tallawang and Chatswood stations on the North West Rail Link. Alstom SA - a French manufacturing company - is responsible for manufacturing the driverless trains. According to local media reports, these trains were assembled at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The metro trains are totally automated with automatic LED lighting. At the same time, security features such as an emergency intercom and CCTV cameras have been installed on the locomotives.

The news was shared by a former Dutch Ambassador to India, Fons Stoelinga, who shared an image on Twitter that stated that Sydney launched its first fully automated driverless metro trains. After Fons Stoelinga shared the news, people started posting about the train and how it is making them proud.

French multinational company manufactured Sydney's autonomous train

A number of countries contributed to Australia's first automated driverless metro trains. Assembled in Andhra Pradesh, India, Sydney's next-generation automated driverless metro trains were manufactured by Alstom, a French multinational company, a Twitter user, Bhawna, pointed out. She further stated that these completely automated driverless metros were designed in France and manufactured at Alstom's Centre of Excellence in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, India.

She added that there is a huge difference between manufacturing and assembling, which was done in India. According to SBS World News, apart from India, contributions to these fully automated driverless metro trains came from Alstom's operations in Australia, Brazil, China and Belgium.

Sydney’s new-generation metro trains manufactured by Alstom.

The news first came to light two years ago in 2019 when Alstom supplied 22 trains for Sydney Metro. People from a total of 13 stations in Sydney will be able to use this service on the Metro-North West Rail Link between Tallawang and Chatswood stations.

Driverless metro train in India

Last year, the first driverless metro train in India debuted in Delhi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's first driverless metro at the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro which runs 37 kilometres between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. It has now been a year since India introduced its first driverless metro train.

