Australia: Sydney Police To Step Up Enforcement Of Anti-lockdown Rules Post COVID-19 Surge

After Sydney recorded the highest-single day COVID-19 cases, Australian officials pledged to improve policing of anti-COVID lockdown rules in the capital of New South Wales (NSW). Sydney saw 343 fresh cases in an outbreak spurred by the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus, up 66 from the day before and ahead of the last peak of a day set for Saturday.

Three unvaccinated people died of COVID in NSW

Three people succumbed to the virus in the state of NSW, which is home to Sydney. They were all unvaccinated. A total of 357 people have been admitted to hospitals, with 60 of them in intensive care and 28 of them requiring ventilation. Australia has fared better than many other affluent economies, with little about 36,700 cases and 942 deaths. The Delta variant, on the other hand, has thrown a wrench in Australia's preparations to reopen, as officials try to speed up the delivery of a vaccine that critics of Prime Minister Scott Morrison have labelled useless and slow.

Authorities in NSW said police have been urged to enhance limits on the number of individuals permitted to enter small stores at the same time, amid worries about the efficiency of Sydney's lockdown, which requires citizens to stay at home except for required movements. If restrictions are to be eased, state officials have set a goal of six million vaccines by the end of the month, more than 4.5 million vaccines have been provided in New South Wales, with over 23% of people over the age of 16 being fully vaccinated.

Strict stay-at-home regulations in Byron Bay and Tamworth

Late Monday, after visits from infected people in the city, NSW officials tightened strict stay-at-home regulations to include two districts near the Queensland border, Byron Bay and Tamworth. The Australian state of Victoria reported a modest increase in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, prompting fears of a longer lockdown in Melbourne beyond Thursday.

⚠️ Stay-at-home order for new areas of concern ⚠️

New restrictions will be introduced for the Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Lismore and Ballina Shire Local Government Areas, effective from 6pm today until 12.01am Tuesday 17 August. pic.twitter.com/mLyRr4ShBU — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 9, 2021

Authorities have reported a total of 20 new cases, up from 11 the day before. In accordance with current trends. Officials said 15 of the patients were found in the community while contagious. Economists predict that the closures in Sydney and Melbourne will push Australia's economy into a second recession in as many years, with a decline forecast for the quarter until September. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Seven News that the economy is facing significant challenges, but he wants people to feel confident.

