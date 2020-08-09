Australia: Third Woman Injured By Humpback Whale During Snorkelling Trip At Ningaloo Reef

A woman suffered injuries after being struck by a humpback whale in Australia’s Ningaloo Reef. This was the third time a person was injured by a whale at the same reef in less than a week.

According to international media reports, the 30-year-old woman was snorkelling near the reef when she was approached by a humpback whale and its calf. The woman was flown to Royal Perth Hospital with rib fractures after being hit by the 50 feet mother whale.

READ: Australian State Of Victoria Records 466 Cases, 12 Deaths

While speaking to an Australian media outlet, the woman said that when she was snorkelling, the calf decided to come back and it ended up being between the touring group. She added that the mother whale went into protective mode and swung back. In a bid to put herself between the touring group and the calf, the gigantic whale swung her fin which hit the woman. The doctors are reported to have said that the woman has suffered relatively minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Western Australia’s Department Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) confirmed the incident. As per reports, DBCA mentioned that it licensed commercial tours in the area, including in-water interactions with humpback whales and whale sharks.

READ: Health Chief: "Relatively Flat" Virus Cases In Past Week

DBCA to investigate recent incidents

In another incident, a woman was also hit by the tail of a humpback whale while swimming with the giant mammals on a chartered snorkelling tour. She had also suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding. Another swimmer with the group was also hit less seriously by one of the whale’s pectoral fins, which tore the woman’s hamstring.

With recent incidents coming to light, the DBCA reportedly said that the department is continuing to work with the industry and the relevant licensed tour operators to investigate the two incidents.

Ningaloo Reef on Western Australia’s Coral Coast is known for its diversity of marine life. It is one of the state’s best-known tourist spots. While the Humpback whale swimming encounters in Ningaloo park are expected to become a permanent licensed industry in 2021, a small group of tour operators has been authorised to offer the experience.

It is believed that humpback whales are safe to swim along despite their size; however, DBCA noted that swimming with the gigantic mammals involves some ‘inherent risk’.

(Image: Rep/Pixabay)

READ: New Lockdown Ratchets Up Economic Pain In Australian City

READ: City Streets Drain Of Life In Australia's Toughest Lockdown