Australia: Torres Strait Islanders File Case Against Govt For Inaction On Climate Change

On Tuesday, October 26, a group of Torres Strait Islanders living off Australia's north coast filed a court case arguing that the Australian government failed to protect them from climate change, which is now posing threat to their homes, reported CNN. The case, which was brought on behalf of the remote Torres Strait islands of Boigu and Saibai, is the first climate class action brought by Australia's First Nations people. Notably, it was filed on the same day that Canberra set a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The case is modeled after one brought by the Urgenda Foundation against the Dutch government, which claimed the government had a legal obligation to safeguard Dutch residents from climate change. The Dutch High Court ruled in favor of the government, directing it to reduce carbon emissions faster than expected, reported the outlet. As global warming causes more storms and rising sea levels, floods and salt are reportedly ruining the soil of the Torres Strait Islands, located in the northern part of Australia.

Islanders concerned about worsening climate situation

The suit filed in Federal Court stated that there is a high possibility that Torres Strait Island communities and livelihoods are vulnerable to substantial impacts of climate change from even small sea level rises. Paul Kabai, one of the two plaintiffs, claimed that people have resided on the islands for more than 65,000 years, but it seems they will now be forced to leave if flood and storm damage worsens. "Being climate refugees means we will have to lose everything right from our homes to our culture to our memories and also our identities," he said in a statement as reported by CNN. Notably, the case is being handled by class action firm Phi Finney McDonald and supported by a non-profit advocacy group, Grata Fund, and Urgenda.

According to Grata Fund, the lawsuit is expected to be heard in the third quarter of 2022, with a ruling likely to take up at least 18 months. On a similar ground two years ago, the islanders filed a human rights complaint with the United Nations which is yet to be solved, reported CNN. It is worth mentioning here that on October 25, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the appointment of a fifth National Party minister to his Cabinet as part of a pact to bolster the junior coalition partner's support for a national goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. However, reducing emissions is a contentious issue in Australia, which is one of the world's major exporters of coal and liquefied natural gas, according to The Associated Press (AP).

