Australia: Two Massive Pythons Collapse Through Ceiling While 'fighting Over Mate' | PICS

In an astonishing incident, an Australian man returned home and was surprised, when he saw the Kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate. This incident took place in Laceys Creek in Queensland, in the house of David Tait, and after finding two large pythons at his home, he contacted Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation service to remove the snakes.

“I knew we hadn’t had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it,” Tait told television network on September 1.

When Tait entered the home he found two large pythons, one 9 foot, 2 inches long, and the other 8 foot, 2 inches long, both had slithered into his bedroom and Livingroom. Both snakes have an estimated weight of 45 Kilograms.

Snake catcher Steven Brown said, “I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof.” He suspected the female could still be in the ceiling or nearby. Two male snakes were relocated to the forest, but the suspected third snake has not been found.

Netizens joke about their 'hide and seek skills'

While commenting on the images Facebook users said “Where do they get water from in the roof? A section of our garage roof has dropped off the trusses, the thought never occurred that I might end up with a python on my head. “No wonder they fell through the ceiling. They’re huge!” expressed another. “Gorgeous - naughty though,” joked a third.

Uttarakhand Forest Department Rescues Two Pythons

On August 24, the forest department in Uttarakhand’s Gaulapar area in Haldwani rescued two pythons from the field, when farmers were working there. When locals alerted the Forest department about pythons, officials reached the spot to rescue serpents. According to the department, when farmers were working on their fields, they spotted the two pythons and informed the forest department. The forest department’s Quick Response Team arrived to rescue the snakes.