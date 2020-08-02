Australia: Victoria Announces Stage Four Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions

Victoria enters stage 4 of coronavirus lockdown as cases surge to 671 with seven deaths. According to media reports the premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews announced that from 6 pm on August 1, residents in the Melbourne metropolitan area would be under curfew for six weeks until 13 September. He also added the state is witnessing a disaster in Victoria for the first time since the bushfires earlier this year. Under the new restrictions, people would only be able to leave their home once a day for essential supplies and food, and once for one hour of exercise, within a 5km radius. Andrew said it is not an easy decision, but we can no longer have people simply out. This is necessary, police will be out in force to make people follow the lockdown rules.

Statement on Melbourne moving to Stage 4 restrictions: pic.twitter.com/mFu1Kr1NO0 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 2, 2020

The state of the disaster declaration

The state of disaster declaration will empower Victoria’s Police Minister Lisa Neville, to appoint police as authorized officers. This means when doing spot checks on people’s homes, if the residents did not give permission for them to enter, police will be authorized to enter without a warrant. Under the curfew, public transport services will be scaled back between 8 pm and 5 am, and public transport officers diverted to ensure people are complying. Breaching health care order could cost $1,652, But Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews would speak more about penalties and what industries would open on August 2.

4,200 people have claimed our $300 support payment so they can stay home while they wait for their test results.



That's 4,200 Victorians who aren't at work, and aren't potentially spreading this virus.



And I want to thank them for doing the right thing by our state. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 31, 2020

According to the Department of Health service, overall there were 5,919 active cases in Victoria, of which 637 were healthcare workers. The Victorian government paid $300 to 4200 individuals whose test result is awaited and is staying inside to potentially decrease the spread of the virus.

(Image credit: AP)

