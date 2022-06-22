Australia: Video Of 'reverse Cloud Waterfall' Rolling On Mountain Peak Stuns Internet

There's absolutely no doubt that nature is incredible and offers an endless dose of positivity. It has incredible ways of displaying this beauty. Similarly, a viral video shows a picturesque cloud formation rolling over Bluff Knoll peak in Western Australia's Stirling Range. This is an old video of cloud formation that originally has been made available by Storyful. These spectacular visuals of the sky have blown away the minds of people on the internet.

The cloud formation video was shot last year by Jigar Gosrani shortly after sunrise who shared the video on his Facebook account. Sharing the video on the internet, Gosrani wrote, "The cloud formation condensed into silky thin strings of cotton candy as it made its way off the rounded edge toward freedom on the other side of the mountain," in the caption of the video, describing his experience witnessing this "magical" occurrence.

Spectacular video of Cloud Waterfall in Australia

The video of a picturesque cloud formation rolling over Bluff Knoll peak in Western Australia's Stirling Range is again going viral and has also been shared on Twitter by many handles. One of the posts was shared by a Twitter account 'Wonder of Science'. Sharing the video on Twitter, they wrote, "A magical reverse cloud waterfall created by fog rolling over Bluff Knoll peak in Western Australia". The cloud formation video garnered 3,47,000 views and more than 10,000 likes. The same video was also shared by a Reddit user and on YouTube by multiple media outlets. The video has left people on the internet in awe.

Meanwhile, this phenomenon of cloud formation is known as roll cloud or an arcus cloud. This is a low, horizontal cloud formation, usually appearing as an accessory cloud to a cumulonimbus. Roll clouds and shelf clouds are the two main types of arcus clouds.

Previously, The viral video, shared on Reddit, opens up to show a huge formation of clouds rolling towards a row of neat houses on an otherwise empty street. At first glance, the unusual cloud formation, known as rolling clouds looks a bit like waves. The caption of the post read, “I was under the impression it was a tsunami I've never seen clouds like this before.” The footage was taken in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Image: Unsplash