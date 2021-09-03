Australian Envoy In India Aims A Sly Dig At US For Failing To Protect Afghanistan

Following the Taliban’s violent takeover of Afghanistan, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell on September 3 said that the world is disappointed by what happened in the war-torn nation. In recent developments, the foreign forces have left Afghanistan, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America’s longest war. There are still thousands of people who are scrambling to get out of the war-ravaged nation, fearing reprisal from the Taliban. On Friday, O'Farrell told reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh,

"I think the world is disappointed by what happened in Afghanistan. I think the world is rightly focussed now on how we evacuate our citizens. Although it is a work particularly for countries who committed military resources to Afghanistan to try and ensure that the democratic country remained democratic."

It is worth mentioning that O'Farrell made the remarks in Raipur, a day after meeting CM Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday. While taking to Twitter, he thanked the CM for his thoughts on how Australia and India can further deepen business, investment and people-to-people ties. The Australian High Commissioner even met with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed cooperation between Odisha and Australia in various fields.

CM @Naveen_Odisha held a meeting with @AusHCIndia, Barry O'Farrell and during the meeting, the High Commissioner praised CM for the way in which #Odisha is promoting the Indian hockey teams and the way it has worked towards improving the game. #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/4zLZmjEOKQ — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 31, 2021

Taliban takeover

Meanwhile, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance as US troops retreated after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of the US troops saw thousands of people attempting to flee from Afghanistan with several clinging to departing US plane's wheels, leading to them falling to their deaths.

The Taliban, which is now in talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful power transition', will announce the new government formation as soon as its Supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada arrives in Kabul.

Meanwhile, international reports claimed that Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead a new Afghan government. The terrorist group recently also took out a victory parade showcasing its weapons, advanced military equipment, explosives, vehicles, and helicopters - most of which were either seized from Afghan troops, the US military or procured from affiliated terrorist organizations. The parade was led by Taliban’s suicide bombers exhibiting car bombs, barrel bombs, vest explosives, mines and other advanced weapons.

(Image: AP/ANI)

