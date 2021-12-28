Australian Man Barred From Leaving Israel For Next 7,978 Years Over Divorce Law: Report

An Australian man has been reportedly banned from leaving Israel until the year 9999. Noam Huppert, 44, has been stuck in Israel since 2013 and has been barred from travelling from the country due to a local law under which he has to pay more than $3 million for child support, news.com.au reported. In 2012, Naom Huppert shifted to Israel to be close to his two kids.

He had moved to the country after his former wife had returned to the country in 2011. His former wife filed a case against him in an Israeli court. According to the Israel court order, Huppert has been banned from leaving Israel until 31 December 9999, as he has an 8000-year prison sentence or until he pays “future debt” of 5,000 Israeli shekels per month, until both his children turn 18, as per the news report. As per the court order, Naom Huppert is not allowed to leave Israel for any reason, including holiday and work, till he pays the whole amount.

Naom Huppert trapped in Israel since 2013

Naom Huppert, who works as an analytical chemist for a pharmaceutical company told news.com.au that he has been stuck in Israel since 2013, reported news.com.au. He explained that he is one of the Australian nationals who has been persecuted by the “Israeli justice system” just because they were married to women from Israel. Huppert mentioned that he is sharing the story to help the people of his country who might face this “life-threatening experience”.

Sorin Luca, who is creating a documentary about Israel's divorce laws called "No Exit Order" told news.com.au that a woman in Israel through a demand for child support can slap a ban on the travel of the child's father. Sorin Luca revealed that after a father is given the order, he can be imprisoned for up to 21 days, irrespective of his ability to pay the amount. According to Luca, men have to pay 100% or even more of their income for their children.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)