Australian Optometrist Found Guilty Of Altering Colleague's Prescriptions, Suspended

An Australian optometrist has been suspended from practicing for a year after he was found to have had tampered with over 400 eye prescriptions. According to the BBC reports, Ashok Bhoola tampered with eye prescriptions in an apparent attempt to undermine a colleague.

Read: Volunteers Feed COVID-19 Patients, Doctors In Nepal Hospital

Optometrist undermines colleague

According to reports, Bhoola’s actions caused his colleague, the one issuing prescriptions, to falsely believe that she was making silly mistakes. This led to a severe loss of confidence in the female optometrist. The tribunal, that is hearing the case against Bhoola, in its judgement stated that his actions were detrimental to the well being of the patients and done without justification.

Read: Spanish Doctors Hope Beach Trips Can Help ICU Virus Patients

The incident in question occurred back in 2015-2016 and reports indicate that nearly 300 pairs of glasses that were issued to patients were defective, with nearly 100 pairs returned by the customers after complaints. The most incriminating evidence against Bhoola is the fact that his login was used to make the changes in the prescriptions and that he was the only person in the store when the changes were made. The accused optometrist has denied any involvement in the incident.

Read: German Doctors Find Soviet-era Nerve Agent Novichok In Alexei Navalny's Samples

Read: Vaccine Trial: Vital Signs Of Volunteers Normal, Says Doctor