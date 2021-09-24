Australian Parents Fear COVID-19 Taking Toll On Their Children's Mental Health: Study

A new study by the Australian National University (ANU) revealed that mental health of children is suffering amid the Coronavirus pandemic and that a lot of parents or caregivers in Australia are struggling to find support for their children. In the month of August, the university surveyed as many as 3,135 Australians aged 18 and older as part of the research.

Out of them, 763 were parents with children under the age of 18 living in their homes since the time the pandemic struck. The sample of the research also included a total of 1,368 youngsters. According to researchers, when parents and caregivers were asked about their children's mental health, it was found that those aged between 5 to 18 had the most negative impact on their mental health while there were fewer concerns for children aged between 2 to 4.

Prof Nicholas Biddle, a co-author of the study, noted that 71% of parents and carers of young people aged between 15 to 18 reported that their children's mental health was deteriorating. He attributes much of this to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly extended lockdowns. In comparison to earlier surveys during the pandemic, these impacts on mental health of kids have obviously worsened in their opinion. And this is true for the majority of the children, he said as reported by The Guardian. The study further revealed that at least 61.8% of parents and carers with children aged between 5 to 9 believe their children's mental health is deteriorating, while 63.4% of parents and carers with children aged between 10 to 14 believe the same.

'Parents faced maximum difficulties in seeking mental health support'

According to researchers, parents or carers were also enquired what types of health services their children had frequently required during the pandemic. To this, at least 27% of parents or carers stated that they required general health and medical services the most. While almost 21% of them said that they required mental health support, 18.5% of them needed academic progress/tutoring services the most. The study also revealed that parents or carers faced maximum difficulties in seeking mental health support from the support services, with nearly two-thirds of them reporting that it was difficult or very difficult to seek help.

Image: Unsplash/Pixabay/Representative