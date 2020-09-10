Australian Software To Track COVID-19 Mutations, To Help Effective Vaccine Development

Australian researchers have unveiled a new software programme named COVID-3D to detect mutations in COVID-19 and help develop an effective vaccine. The new tool has been developed by researchers at Melbourne University, who said it will help monitor mutations that make it difficult to develop coronavirus vaccines.

"Although the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a relatively new pathogen, its ability to readily accumulate mutations across its genes was evident from the start of this pandemic. In the context of therapeutic drug design and discovery, these mutations, and the patterns by which they accumulate within the virus’ protein structures, can affect the ability of vaccines and drugs to bind the virus, or to create a specific immune response against it," said Associate Professor David Ascher in a statement on Melbourne University website.

Researchers developed the COVID-3D programmed after they analysed the genome sequencing data of over 120,000 SARS-CoV-2 samples from infected people globally, including those that uniquely affect Australia, to identify mutations within each of the virus’ proteins. Researchers claim that the new tool can recognise how mutations operate and identify more effective vaccine and drug targets.

'Help gain better understanding'

Ascher, who led the team to develop the new software tool, said that it will help researchers gain a better understanding of how mutations operate and will help in identifying more effective vaccines for COVID-19. Ascher added that COVID-3D continues to be updated with new protein structures, mutations, and analysis to keep ahead of mutations that cause problems in understanding COVID-19 mechanisms better.

“It is only when you know how a mutation will affect the 3D shape of a protein, that you can predict if it will compromise your drug’s ability to bind,” Ascher said.

