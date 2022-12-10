Australian Woman Sets Guinness World Record For Completing 107 Marathons In 107 Days

Erchana Murray-Bartlett from Australia set the Guinness World Record for running the most marathons in a row by a woman on 3 December. The run was from Cape York to Melbourne which took her 107 days to cover. According to the video uploaded by her from her Instagram account, she has not yet finished her run. She would be completing a total of one hundred and fifty marathons and the raised money along the marathon would be utilised for the endangered animals.

Australian Woman breaks world record and spreads awareness

The Australian Woman athlete has been supported by a sports shoe-producing company, Tarkine, and together they have collaborated with the Wilderness Society to give a spotlight on Australia’s extinction crisis. She has been running a marathon every day, from the tip of mainland Australia (Cape York) to the toe (Melbourne) to spread an awareness message, "Extinction is a CHOICE." The marathon is organised to voice awareness for Australia's native animals. The ultimate goal is to raise $62,000 which would directly go toward the preservation of the ecosystems and parks that are home to the native existing animals. The purpose of this raised money from the marathon is to ensure these beauties are still around when our children are.

Funds being raised from Tip to Toe will go towards: