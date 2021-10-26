Australia's 2050 Net-zero Emissions Goal Built On Choices, Not Mandates: PM Morrison

The Australian government has published the government's strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and updated Australia's 2030 prediction to between 30 and 35%. Prime Minister Scott Morrison lauded the plan on Tuesday as a "realistic method" to neutralise Australia's emissions by 2050. However, it revealed that nearly a third of the abatement work would be completed through unnamed technological breakthroughs and global trends, with another 20% coming from unspecified offsets, as per the reports of the Guardian.

The government has refused to share the modelling that underpins the plan, and details of the package, which is being kept under wraps. The plan is supported by a revamped technology roadmap that prioritises investment in clean hydrogen, energy storage, low-emission steel and aluminium, and carbon capture and storage, which Morrison referred to as "the Australian way."

The total investment will be $20 billion

It also emphasises ultra-low-cost solar for the first time. The government estimates that the entire investment will be $20 billion. According to the Guardian, the coalition estimates that this will unlock $60 billion to $100 billion in the additional private sector and state investment, up from $50 billion forecasts last year, and create 62,000 new regional mining and heavy industry jobs.

As a result, gross national income will rise by 1.6%, and Australians will be nearly $2,000 better off in 2050. Morrison stated that the modelling that underpins the estimates would be made public later. According to the Guardian, despite appeals from Labor and independent MPs to entrench the aim in law, the prime minister stressed that the "technology not taxes" plan would be based on current government programmes and would not necessitate new legislation. The plan's main goal was to lower the relative cost of low-emission technologies, resulting in rapid implementation across the economy.

Australian PM claims the policy was based on "choices, not mandates"

According to the Guardian, the Australian PM stated that the policy was based on "choices, not mandates." He admitted that at least 15% of the abatement work was dependent on future technological breakthroughs, adding that this had been the contemporary world's experience and that no one could foresee advancements in the next 30 years. He also stated that in the present world, the rate of technical progress is a given. According to him, to believe it will not have a part in the next 30 years is the more startling assumption.

Image: AP