Australia's Canberra On Track To Become Most COVID Vaccinated City In The World

Canberra, which is often dismissed as Australia’s most boring city, is on track to mark an international milestone - the most COVID-19 vaccinated city in the world. According to The Guardian, Australia was one of the countries that did not begin inoculating until February and was also hampered by supply issues. However, as vaccines arrived in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Canberrans raced to get them as quickly as possible.

Canberra’s public health officials had started the territory’s rollout in earnest once the supply issues were sorted. By November, the authorities then estimated that the entirety of the territory’s population will be vaccinated. Now, ACT’s chief minister, Andrew Barr, recently said that considering the current evidence, Canberra will be one of the most vaccinated cities in the world.

Barr said that the authorities expect to be at around 99% of the eligible population fully vaccinated by the end of November. He added that it was a testament to ACT residents and their willingness to protect themselves, their family and their community. Barr even went on to say that “efficient” vaccination rollout has been “hugely beneficial” to the ACT.

Canberra’s chief minister further went on to say that the city’s mass vaccination hubs have provided the majority of Canberrans with a “very easy and simple” way to get the vaccine. Barr added that the nurses and staff at the centres are running the “most efficient” vaccination programs in the nation, with close to 100 per cent utilisation rates.

97% Carberrans already vaccinated with 1st dose

The Guardian reported that the ACT government also world on its own in-reach vaccination programs for vulnerable and disadvantaged populations. Barr said that this helped “bridge the gap” for many residents who would have faced challenges accessing the vaccine without extra support. Barr added that this has also contributed to the city’s very high vaccination levels.

Moreover, over the weekend Barr revealed that a whopping 97% of Canberrans had already received their first dose. While speaking at a press conference, he said that now, over the coming three weeks, the bulk of the territory’s vaccination program will be second doses. Barr informed that currently, there are around 40,000 bookings for second doses in ACT government clinics alone in the coming weeks.

