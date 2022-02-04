Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Tibetan Community In Australia Demands Diplomatic Boycott

Echoing international calls to boycott the 2020 Beijing Olympics Games, members of the Tibetan community in Australia on Thursday led protests against China’s gross human rights violations in Tibet. Tibetans demonstrated in a rally titled 'Peace Walk for Tibet: City to City' from Newcastle to Sydney’ as they strengthened calls to oppose Beijing Games. Australian MP Sharon Claydon from Canberra’s House of Representatives was among the Tibetans protesting against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the first day of what they labelled a peace rally to revolt against China’s abuses on the Tibetan community.

Tibetans had gathered for the protest since January 31 and had arrived from various cities to hold the demonstration and make their voices heard.

The #Tibetan marchers cross Narrabeen Bridge on their way to Dee Why on Thursday.

Next stop the Martin Place rally on Friday to protest Beijing's attempted sportswash of their ongoing #humanrights abuses!#Beijing2022 #WinterOlympics #Iwillnotwatch#ChasingWinter #ChasingJustice pic.twitter.com/bWxEfAXbct — Aust Tibet Council (@TibetCouncil) February 3, 2022

Condemning Beijing for its human rights abuses, detentions, and increased crackdowns in Tibet, MP Claydon said that questioning China through movements such as the protest against the Olympics launched by the Tibetans in Australia was significant to hold the CCP accountable. "I will pay close attention and support to the movement," she said, according to the Tibetan Information Office, Australia. Holding the Tibetan flag and Australian flag on each side, the demonstrators yelled against Chinese belligerence on the Tibetans, as they shouted anti-China slogans and demanded a boycott of the Winter Games in Beijing.

The rally was organized by the Newcastle Tibetan Community Association and was led by a former Tibetan political prisoner Bhagdo, a Buddhist monk from Gaden. They were joined by other former Tibetan political prisoners including Tenzin Dhonyoe, Dawa Tashi, Tashi Tseten, Pema Tso, Tenzin Ganglha, and Gurbhum Gyal. The youngest among them was a 15 yr-old Tenzin Ganglha.

Another protest is set to take place on February 4 to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled from February 4 to 20. “Those who do not abide by human rights are not qualified for Olympic games,” the protesters iterated. A large-scale movement is also planned by the Tibetan Support Group and Tibetan Association in Sydney’s Martin Place.

India boycotts Beijing Olympics 2022

The US was among the first nations to announce the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics 2022, and it was joined by allies including the UK, Canada, Australia. India announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics 2022 ahead of the opening ceremony after China endorsed PLA Galwan commander as Olympic torchbearer. No Indian diplomat will attend the opening and closing ceremonies, State broadcaster Doordarshan announced in a telecast.

In recent months, China stepped up efforts to berate the Dalai Lama in several Tibetan regions including northwestern Qinghai province, and has gone as far as a crackdown on children, carrying out random inspections, and detentions, destroying Tibetan cultural shrines, and warning Tibetan families to take down prayer flags hung outside their doors. China has been repeatedly accused of imposing restrictions on religious freedom in Tibet.

Beijing has imposed a ban on religious activities on all party members and cadres in Amdo province in Tibet. Previously, a similar ban was also reported from Golog prefecture where a large number of informers would ensure that no Tibetan party member engaged in religious rituals including “Kora, using rosary, digital prayer beads and other religious objects, according to ANI.