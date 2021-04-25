Conflict With China Over Taiwan 'should Not Be Discounted': Australian Defence Minister

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said April 25 that a conflict involving China over Taiwan cannot be discounted but he insists that the Australian government was still focused on having “good relations” with Beijing. His statement comes amidst a time when Sino-Australian ties have deteriorated considerably pertaining to issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and Chinese assertion in the pacific. Meanwhile, Beijing has stepped up its efforts-both military and diplomatic- to intimidate Taipei to give up the struggle for its discreet identity.

‘Battle over Taiwan’

Questioned about the possibility of a “battle over Taiwan”, Dutton asserted that a “conflict should not be discounted.” Speaking at ABC Insiders on Sunday, he further said that China has been “very clear” about the reunification and that’s been a “long held objective of theirs.” Calling attention to the increased militarization of Chinese bases across the region, he asserted that people have to be “realistic about Beijing’s activities” and the animosity between Taiwan and China.

‘Good Neighbours’

However, Dutton said Australia wanted to continue being “a good neighbour in the region” that worked with its partners and allies. While he clearly called out for peace between Taiwan and China, he said that Australia was prepared for any conflict. Furthermore, he said that the Australian Defense Forces were “highly prepared” for any “potential threats.”

Just last week, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had told the US delegatesthat the self-ruled Democratic island would work with Washington to counter Chinese military activities. Former senior US officials, including former US Senator Chris Dodd and ex-Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, are currently visiting Tapei in a trip to indicate Biden’s commitment to Taiwan as well s its democracy. While addressing them on Thursday, Tsai told the American delegates in a meeting at the Presidential Office that Chinese military activities in the region are threatening global as well as regional stability.

Since Taiwan’s independence from British rule, China has claimed the island to be a “sacred and inseparable part” of its territory. However, Taiwan has opposed its “one nation, two system’s policy” and asserted that it was an independent and sovereign nation.

