COVID-19: Army To Patrol Sydney Streets, Brisbane Extends Lockdown To Curb Spread Of Virus

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the government in Australia’s Sydney has decided to deploy hundreds of military personnel to enforce a COVID lockdown. Australian Defence Force troops will join New South Wales police in patrolling streets in Sydney. While the Sydney government has deployed troops to curb the spread of the virus, the Queensland government has extended lockdown till August 8 at 4 pm.

The local government areas in lockdown include Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim. The people in these areas can leave their homes for only four reasons. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged people to limit their movement as much as possible and only leave their homes when it is essential. People must wear masks whenever they go outdoors. Anyone who has been in these areas at or since 1:00 am last Saturday, July 31 must observe the same lockdown. Deputy Premier Steven Miles in the press briefing urged people to stay at home, adding "There are too many cars on the road in Brisbane at the moment." He added that students will have online classes until August 8.

BREAKING: Lockdown will be extended in SEQ until 4pm Sunday 8 August.



If you are in the LGAs of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim, you can only leave home for the 4 permitted reasons. pic.twitter.com/Tlauh3YKEu — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 2, 2021

Hundreds of soldiers will arrive on Monday to help police enforce COVID lockdown in Sydney as the cases have been rising in the region. The Australian defence forces troops had to undergo training over the weekend to help ensure that the residents stay at home, reported ABC News. A military intervention request was formally made by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller to Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The state continues to remain under lockdown till August 28.

COVID-19 situation in NSW

According to NSW Health Department, as on August 2, 209 new cases were reported which brought the overall tally to 9171. Among these cases, 232 people have been hospitalised and 54 were in ICU. The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in NSW stands at 71.

NSW recorded 207 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 105 are linked to a known case or cluster, 92 are household contacts & 13 are close contacts, the source of infection for 102 cases is under investigation pic.twitter.com/FUKl2GTqL2 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 2, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Queensland

According to the Queensland government, as on August 2, 13 local cases were reported taking the overall tally to 1824 confirmed cases. Among them, 66 active cases were present in the area while 1727 people have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of fatalities reported due to COVID-19 is 7.

Monday 2 August – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



13 new locally acquired cases recorded in Queensland overnight - all linked to the Indooroopilly cluster.



2 new overseas acquired cases, detected in hotel quarantine.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/ctRbFI28rl — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 2, 2021

IMAGE: GilbertoOlimpio/Unsplash/AP/GladysBerejiklian/Twitter