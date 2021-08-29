COVID-19: Melbourne Lockdown Extended As Delta Variant Spreads, 92 New Cases Reported

The authorities of Australia said that they will extend the Melbourne lockdown, the nation's second-largest city, while they are battling with the coronavirus spread caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain. The statement was made on Sunday when the number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria state increased by 92 within the night.

Melbourne lockdown extended

Since the outbreak began, Melbourne had already imposed five lockdowns and the sixth one was supposed to end on Thursday. On Sunday, however, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews stated that this might no longer be feasible. Andrews said that there still are too many instances in the community and it would not be possible to open up and return to those liberties that the citizens value and dearly want back.

As per the health records, there are also 778 current cases in Victoria. Melbourne lockdown is now in its fourth week, and it comprises a curfew, playground closures, and tight exercise restrictions. Further, Andrews did not specify the fact that how much longer the stay-at-home restrictions would be in effect. He also added that the authorities would consider all of the possibilities other than Melbourne lockdown.

On the other hand, New South Wales, which contains Sydney, the most populated city in Australia, reported about 1,218 record cases on Sunday, bringing the country's entire daily caseload to a record peak.

As when the Delta strain breakout started in mid-June, almost 19,000 instances have been recorded in the state of approximately eight million citizens population. The citizens who have been under the long-term restrictions have been assured some small liberties in New South Wales, where vaccination rates are currently rising and officials anticipate that 70% of people will be completely vaccinated by October.

From mid-September, at least five completely vaccinated individuals will be able to assemble outside for approximately an hour in non-hotspot Covid regions, and officials have indicated that small weddings gatherings may soon be permitted.

Policymakers in Australia have decided on a national strategy to reopen the nation after vaccination objectives of 70% and 80% have been met in each state and region. Approximately 33.7 percent of persons over the age of 16 are completely inoculated at this time. However, with current vaccination rates, 80 percent of the population may be immunised by mid-November.

In a population of 25 million people, Australia has seen more than 51,000 instances of COVID-19 and approximately 1,000 fatalities since the epidemic began.

(Image Credit: AP)